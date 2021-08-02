Las Vegas to Host R&B Throwback Lovers & Friends Festival in May

LATEST
A full slate of fan favorites are on the bill for the Lovers & Friends Festival, scheduled for May 14 of 2022 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludakris, Ashanti, and TLC are among the acts announced for the festival, which is presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dog, and Bobby Dee.

Tickets go on sale today (Monday, August 2) with a presale available to those who sign up online at loversandfriendsfest.com beginning at 10AM PT. Remaining tickets will go on sale Monday at 2PM, PT.

General Admission tickets start at $175, with VIP options beginning at $300. Cabanas are also available for $10,000 per table of eight.

The full festival lineup is: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Brandy, Monica, Timbaland, Akon, T-Pain, Lil Kim, Sean Paul, Fabolous, Eve, The-Dream, Ginuwine, Xscape, Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Ma$e, Fat Joe, Cassie, Twista, Mya, Cam’ron, SWV, Sean Kingston, Trick Daddy, Pretty Ricky, Joe, Dru Hill, Next, 112, Mario, Donell Jones, Foxy Brown, Trina, Tweet, Amerie, Kelis, Juvenile, Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins, Mike Jones, Lloyd, Jon B, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Bash, Frankie J and Nina Sky, with sounds by Soulection.

