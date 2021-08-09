Limp Bizkit Cancel August Tour Dates Over COVID-19 Concerns

Limp Bizkit announced that they are cancelling remaining August 2021 tour dates over concerns regarding the rapid rise in cases brought on by the...

Limp Bizkit announced that they are cancelling remaining August 2021 tour dates over concerns regarding the rapid rise in cases brought on by the “delta” variant of COVID-19. The band performed at Lollapalooza Music Festival but has since opted to sit out the rest of their schedule, at least for the time being.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

The cancellation prompted rumors that a member of the band (guitarist Wes Borland) had tested positive for COVID-19, but lead singer Fred Durst reportedly denied those rumors on social media. “Let us be clear: 1. WesBorland does not have Covid. 2. The system is seriously flawed. 3. We don’t care much about the BS… We care a lot about you… Dad vibes coming soon.”

Eight dates of the band’s summer tour – “The Limited Last Miute Post Pandemic Popup Party” – were called off, beginning with a show scheduled for Monday in Niagara Falls, NY. Other impacted performances were scheduled for August 12 (Guilford, NH), August 13 (New York, NY), August 15 (Huntington, NY), August 16 (Norfolk, VA), August 19 (Lincoln, NE), August 21 (Austin, TX), and August 24 (Los Angeles, CA).

Limp Bizkit is still expected to perform in scheduled dates this fall, which currently include Rocklahoma 2021 (September 5), Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021 (September 10), Rebel Rock 2021 (September 24), and Aftershock 2021 (Sacramento, CA).

Photo: Fred Durst of Limp Biskit performs at Rock am Ring in 2013 (Achim Raschka)