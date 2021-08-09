Michael Buble Postpones August Shows to October Amid COVID Spike

Michael Buble has postponed his full slate of August performances, hoping to avoid the current surge of COVID-19 cases. Ten shows in all were...

Michael Buble has postponed his full slate of August performances, hoping to avoid the current surge of COVID-19 cases. Ten shows in all were impacted by the decision, which was announced late last week.

“Michael’s US tour dates in August are being postponed due to concerns over the rising number of Coronavirus infections,” the announcement reads. “Shows are rescheduled to October. All tickets will be honored for these shows.”

Impacted shows were all on the east coast of the United States. They are now set to run from October 15-28 of this year. The rescheduled dates are now:

October 15 – Uniondale, NY

October 16 – Atlantic City, NJ

October 18 – Boston, MA

October 19 – Albany, NY

October 21 – Cleveland, OH

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH

October 24 – Charlotte, NC

October 26 – Raleigh, NC

October 27 – Greenville, SC

October 28 – Jacksonville, FL

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family,” Buble says. “It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show.”

Other tour dates on Buble’s calendar are not impacted at this time. His next scheduled performance is on September 9 at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. He has 13 US dates in September and October, with another four scheduled for Mexico in early October before the impacted shows take place.

November will see Michael Buble head back south, with shows in Argentina and Brazil, with dates in the United Kingdom scheduled for summer 2022.