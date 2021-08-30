Star-Crossed: Unveiled Kasey Musgraves Tour Dates for 2022 Announced

Kacey Musgraves tour dates for early 2022 were announced on Monday as part of the rollout of the singer’s Star Crossed album this week....

Kacey Musgraves tour dates for early 2022 were announced on Monday as part of the rollout of the singer’s Star Crossed album this week. Shows currently scheduled begin on January 19, 2022 and run through mid-February.

🖤 SAVE THE DATE 🖤 https://t.co/GHNnTZ1FuO pic.twitter.com/24T1S7QA70 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 30, 2021

According to Pitchfork, Musgraves is releasing Star-Crossed on September 10, with plans for a September 12 performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The title song and a second single, Justified, have already been released in anticipation of the album.

Kacey Musgraves tour dates kick off with a January 19 performance at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Other stops on the tour include Chicago’s United Center, TD Garden in Boston, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and Staples Center in LA. Currently 15 dates have been announced for the tour, but that number could always expand if sales are strong, given the tendency for artists to add additional dates as sales get underway. King Princess and MUNA are joining the tour as supporting acts.

Presale opportunities for the Kacey Musgraves tour begin in some markets on Wednesday, September 1. General Public tickets go on sale beginning September 8.

No tour-wide health and safety plans have been announced as of Monday afternoon – so it is unclear whether or not vaccination, COVID test or masking requirements will be applied at all stops, or if the tour will be a patchwork depending on the local authorities and restrictions.

Star-Crossed: Unveiled Kacey Musgraves Tour Dates 2022

01-19 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

01-20 Chicago, IL – United Center

01-21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

01-23 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

01-24 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

01-26 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

01-27 Boston, MA – TD Garden

02-03 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

02-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

02-09 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

02-11 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

02-14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

02-16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

02-19 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

02-20 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center