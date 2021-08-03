TickPick Partners with Danny Wimmer Presents on Fall 2021 Festivals

TickPick has announced a partnership with concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, elevating the all-in pricing model ticket resale marketplace to an official sponsor of...

TickPick has announced a partnership with concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, elevating the all-in pricing model ticket resale marketplace to an official sponsor of four fall 2021 music festivals. The festivals are the InkCarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life Festival, Aftershock Festival, and Rockville Festival, which take place between September and November of 2021.

“Danny Wimmer Presents is one of the biggest event promoters in the world so this is a very exciting collaboration,” TickPick Business Development Manager Hayley Coppola said. “Music fans are desperate to return to the festivals that have become such an important part of their lives, and this partnership ensures they can buy tickets to these events for the best possible prices.”

Headliners of the festival lineups include Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Slipknot, Korn, Nine Inch Nails, and others. Beyond serving as an official sponsor and a place for locating tickets with fees displayed in all-in fashion from the start of browsing, TickPick is also running a sweepstakes where consumers can enter to win a pair of General Admission passes to each of the four festivals. The sweepstakes is open now, and runs through August 20. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting tickpick.com/DWP.

“We are excited to be partnering up with TickPick as our official secondary marketplace partner. As our festivals make their return this fall, TickPick is the ideal outlet to get your passes to our sold-out events,” Chamie McCurry, Danny Wimmer Presents Chief Marketing Officer said.

InkCarceration runs from September 10-12 in at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield Ohio, with Slipknot, Mudvayne, and Rob Zombie heading the bill. Louder Than Life has Korn, Metallica, and Nine Inch Nails scheduled among its acts, and runs September 23-26 at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville. Metallica, The Original Misfits, and Limp Bizkit headline Aftershock from October 7-10th at Sacramento’s Discovery Park, while Welcome to Rockville also features Nine Inch Nails and Metallica, along with Disturbed, taking place from November 11-14 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

TickPick has also been a featured sponsor of other festivals prior to this integration with Danny WImmer Presents. Among the partners that TickPick has had in the past are Firefly Music Festival, WE Fest Country Music Festival and Riot Fest.