Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets on Sale in September for 2021 Holiday Run

After going virtual in 2020, Trans Siberian Orchestra will be back on the road later this year, blitzing venues across the United States with a nationwide tour beginning in November. Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets will be on sale for members of its fan club beginning September 9. The general public will get its crack at Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets beginning on September 17 (with likely presales for other groups between those two dates.

“Not that anyone took this for granted, but (these shows) are something we planned our holidays around and that was taken away from us last year,” Al Pitrelli, lead guitarist and music director for TSO’s West shows, told USA TODAY. “To be able to go out and do this again, we can’t wait. Every lyric will be sung and every note will be played with that much more importance.”

The rocking, laser-centric performances of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra are a popular holiday season attraction, necessitating the deployment of two bands to perform shows. For the 2021 run, there are 26 dates where both are performing in different parts of the country. According to Pitrelli, the bands will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Christmas Eve and Other Stories on this tour, as well as music from its other five albums.

“If someone didn’t hit that pause button last year, I’d say just come on out and have a great night with us. But this will be like the greatest homecoming ever. Every one of these shows will be a homecoming for us,” Pitrelli says. “There’s going to be a lot of smiles and a lot of tears of joy to be back.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2021 Tour Dates

* matinee & evening performances

^ evening performance

Nov. 17 Green Bay, Wisconsin: Resch Center *

Nov. 17 Council Bluffs, Iowa: Mid-America Center ^

Nov. 18 Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

Nov. 19 State College, Pennsylvania: Bryce Jordan Center ^

Nov. 20 Hershey, Pennsylvania: Giant Center *

Nov. 20 Denver: Ball Arena *

Nov. 21 Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *=

Nov. 21 Colorado Springs, Colorado: World Arena *

Nov. 23 Salt Lake City: Vivint Arena *

Nov. 24 Rochester, New York: Blue Cross Arena ^

Nov. 26 Manchester, New Hampshire: SNHU Arena *

Nov. 26 Spokane, Washington: Spokane Arena ^

Nov. 27 Worcester, Massachusetts: DCU Center *

Nov. 27 Seattle: Climate Pledge Arena *

Nov. 28 Uncasville, Connecticut: Mohegan Sun Arena *

Nov. 28 Portland, Oregon: Moda Center *

Dec. 1 Nashville, Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena ^

Dec. 1 San Jose, California: SAP Center ^

Dec. 2 Cincinnati: Heritage Bank Center ^

Dec. 2 Fresno, California: Save Mart Center ^

Dec. 3 Toledo, Ohio: Huntington Center *

Dec. 3 Sacramento, California: Golden 1 Center *

Dec. 4 Dayton, Ohio: Nutter Center *

Dec. 4 Ontario, California: Toyota Arena *

Dec. 5 Grand Rapids, Michigan: Van Andel Arena *

Dec. 5 Phoenix: Footprint Center *

Dec. 8 Columbia, South Carolina: Colonial Life Arena ^

Dec. 8 Oklahoma City: Chesapeake Energy Arena ^

Dec. 9 Greensboro, North Carolina: Greensboro Coliseum ^

Dec. 9 Austin, exas: Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center ^

Dec. 10 Greenville, South Carolina: Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

Dec. 10 San Antonio: AT&T Center *

Dec. 11 Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center *

Dec. 11 Dallas: American Airlines Center *

Dec. 12 Atlanta: Gas South Arena *

Dec. 12 Houston: Toyota Center *

Dec. 15 Raleigh, North Carolina: PNC Arena ^

Dec. 15 Birmingham, Alabama: The BJCC ^

Dec. 16 Charlottesville, Virginia: John Paul Jones Arena ^

Dec. 16 Jacksonville, Florida: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ^

Dec. 17 Philadelphia: Wells Fargo Center *

Dec. 17 Sunrise, Florida: BB&T Center ^

Dec. 18 Belmont, New York: UBS Arena *

Dec. 18 Orlando, Florida: Amway Center *

Dec. 19 Allentown, Pennsylvania: PPL Center *

Dec. 19 Tampa, Florida: Amalie Arena *

Dec. 21 Buffalo, New York: KeyBank Center ^

Dec. 22 Newark, New Jersey: Prudential Center *

Dec. 22 Indianapolis: Banker’s Life Fieldhouse *

Dec. 23 Washington, D.C.: Capital One Arena *

Dec. 23 Chicago: Allstate Arena *

Dec. 26 Columbus, Ohio: Nationwide Arena *

Dec. 26 Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum *

Dec. 27 St. Paul, Minnesota: Xcel Energy Arena *

Dec. 28 Detroit: Little Caesars Arena *

Dec. 29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena *

Dec. 29 Kansas City, Missouri: T-Mobile Center *

Dec. 30 Cleveland: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

Dec. 30 St. Louis: Enterprise Center *