Aladdin on Broadway Cancels Show After COVID Breakthrough Cases

Just a day after reopening, Aladdin had to cancel Wednesday’s performance at the last minute after detecting breakthrough COVID-19 cases among members of the production. The show was the first canceled for COVID-19 reasons since Broadway reopened after more than a year off due to the pandemic.

All members of both cast and crew, as well as audience members, are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a rule put in place over the summer by management. The number of positive tests was not indicated, nor was information regarding if any of the cases involved symptomatic expression of the illness, or if they were only detected through testing and contact-tracing efforts among the company.

“Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre,” read a tweet from the @aladdin twitter account posted at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday evening. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled.”

The status of upcoming performances is uncertain as of Thursday afternoon. The announcement of Wednesday’s cancellation indicated that “the status of future performances” would be communicated at some point today.

Aladdin is one of just nine Broadway shows currently open, and is the tenth to reopen since the industry got back off the ground (Springsteen on Broadway was first to reopen, and has already closed). Another five shows are currently running in previews, with others scheduled to reopen in the coming weeks. The news of the shutdown of the musical due to COVID-19 is yet another reminder that the pandemic is far from over, even as productions and fans rush back to live events across the country.

