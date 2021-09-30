Phish to Perform New Years Run at Madison Square Garden

Phish have announced a New Year’s run for New York City, with plans to perform on four consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden from...

Phish have announced a New Year’s run for New York City, with plans to perform on four consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden from December 29-January 1. The popular jam band has made a habit of performing at the iconic New York venue to ring in the new year, having done so 13 previous times dating back to 1994.

Tickets for the Phish NYE run in New York will be on sale to the general public beginning on October 8, but pickings will likely be very slim. The band is running a presale through TicketsToday where fans can register to purchase tickets for the performances, with an option for a four-night pass as well. Those who register must enter payment details as part of the registration, and will automatically be charged for tickets if they are selected. Registration for that lottery process is open through noon on Monday, October 4. Those entered will know what tickets they have purchased by midnight on Wednesday, October 6.

Register here for Phish NYE run tickets.

Fans who purchase tickets through that system cannot choose their specific seats, beyond expressing a preference for general admission tickets on the floor or reserved tickets. Any tickets remaining after the ticket request period will be up for grabs to the general public.

All who attend the shows will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the venue. Children 11 and under will be allowed to show proof of a negative COVID test result taken within 48 hours of the doors opening for entry. Masks are also expected to be required. As with many other entities, Phish is using COVID as the justification for going fully mobile-only for its ticketing of the run, despite New York requiring consumers to be allowed to select a freely transferable ticket format by law. The digital tickets for those who select a four-day option will not be eligible to split into single-day passes, which means that anyone who can’t make all four wouldn’t be able to recoup some of their cost by selling tickets for days they can’t make it.

Phish last played at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2019, a performance that notably ended with guitar player Trey Anistasio stuck performing on a platform hanging from the arena’s ceiling after a technical issue.