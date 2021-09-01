Bonnaroo Called Off After Torrential Rain Floods Festival Grounds

For a second straight year, there will be no Bonnaroo. Cancelled due to COVID-19 a year ago, Bonnaroo was set to take place this...

Cancelled due to COVID-19 a year ago, Bonnaroo was set to take place this coming weekend in Tennessee, but mother nature had other plans. Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved into the area and dumped massive amounts of water on “The Farm,” forcing organizers to make the difficult call to shut the event down.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” reads the announcement posted to Twitter. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

“Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

Moved to September from its traditional June dates to allow for additional vaccination deployment, Bonnaroo was scheduled to feature Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator among its headlining acts over the four-day stretch of music and camping. Organizers announced that all tickets purchased through the festival would be refunded to the original method of payment. Those who purchased tickets on the secondary market should contact their point of purchase to determine their options for refunds or credit towards future purchases, depending on the policy they agreed to at the time of purchase.

The reaction to the sudden cancellation was a mixture of shock and anger, as many indicated that they had already travelled to (or at least paid for upcoming travel without the possibility of a refund) the event. Many pointed out that they had purchased tickets all the way back in 2019 for the 2020 event and rolled over their tickets to the 2021 dates, only to now see them cancelled. According to coverage on Tennessean.com, the majority of Bonnaroo attendees are from outside of Tennessee, with more than 55 percent coming from outside the southeastern United States entirely, according to a 2018 poll).

From the announcement thread on Twitter:

Prior to the cancellation, Bonnaroo had announced that camping grounds would be closed Tuesday as well as a reduction in camping capacity in anticipation of the heavy rain, meaning that they knew ahead of time that things might be very dicey this week. Organizers had also announced that they would be offering refunds to those who opted not to attend due to the weather prior to the cancellation.

Dates for Bonnaroo 2022 have not yet been announced, and tickets have not yet been put on sale.