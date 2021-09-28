BTS Tickets on Sale Soon for SoFi Stadium Permission to Dance ON STAGE Shows

BTS has announced BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, a limited run of shows in late November and early December at SoFi...

BTS has announced BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, a limited run of shows in late November and early December at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The K-Pop stars will perform four nights at the stadium, November 27 & 28 and December 1 & 2. BTS tickets for Permission to Dance on Stage will be on sale beginning Tuesday, OCtober 5, with several tiers of availability depending on past purchasing behavior and fan club membership.

The shows will be the first time since 2019 that BTS will be performing live and in person for their fans, following the COVID-related postponement (and then eventual cancellation) of the planned 2020 Map of the Soul tour.

“Hey ARMY, we are so excited to announce that later this year, BTS “Permission to Dance ON STAGE will be held in LA,” the group says in a video posted to its YouTube channel (embedded below). “We’ve been itching to tell you… The time to dance together without permission is nearing, lets have a fun time together!”

BTS tickets will be on sale to the general public on Saturday, October 9. But that’s only if the numerous waves of presales don’t see every ticket sold out well before that time.

BTS Tickets on Sale Timeline for Permission to Dance ON STAGE:

Tuesday, September 28: Ticket purchasers from BTS Map of the Soul tour will be emailed their codes to participate in the upcoming presale for the residency

Tuesday, September 28-Saturday, October 2: Registration open for BTS Global Official FanClub Army Membership presale and general Ticketmaster presale, both utilizing the “Verified Fan” system to gauge demand and prioritize access

Tuesday, October 5: Presale for VIP ticket purchasers of BTS Map of the Soul tour from 3-10PM (Pacific time)

Wednesday, October 6: Presale for other ticket purchasers of BTS Map of the Soul tour from 3-10PM

Thursday, October 7: Presale for BTS Global Official FanClub Army Membership who are selected through Ticketmaster Verified Fan system from 3-10PM

Friday, October 8: Presale for accounts selected through Ticketmaster Verified Fan system from 3-10PM

Saturday, October 9: General public ticket sale begins at 3PM

Details about the presales and how to register are available at Ticketmaster.

Of course, this means that general public fans will almost certainly be shut out after all the presales, given the expected demand for the BTS tickets on sale for just four shows at the new stadium. While SoFi Stadium has a large capacity, BTS fans have proven time and again that they will go to great lengths to see the band perform – and after two years, these four nights will likely see tickets go very quickly once they are made available.

For those who don’t get BTS tickets through the box office, TicketNews partner TicketClub.com is a good place to check for tickets with all-in pricing for members (AKA no service fees tacked on that make the price go up by 20-30% from what you first saw on the website). Grab a complimentary one year membership courtesy of TicketClub.com here and visit the BTS page to see what tickets are available for the shows if they are sold out.