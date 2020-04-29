BTS Postpones Remainder Of Map Of The Soul Tour

K-pop sensation BTS will no longer be able to move forward with the remaining dates on their Map of the Soul Tour. The group,...

The group, who were supposed to perform across the globe in support of their latest record, were one of the first bands to call-off shows due to coronavirus concerns. In late February, BTS had to cancel shows throughout South Korea; many fans opted to donate their tickets to help those in need during the pandemic. Then, late last month, BTS’ management group Big Hit Entertainment revealed that the tour schedule may see changes in the coming weeks following national and local protocols.

Days later, the band’s North American leg was officially postponed. The group was slated to stop at 16 dates, appearing at stadiums in Dallas, San Francisco, and Orlando. From there, they were set to cross Europe, but now, those dates have been postponed as well.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing government advisories on mass gatherings, BTS Map Of The Soul Tour – Europe has been postponed,” Live Nation said in a statement. “Our highest priority remains the safety of our artists and fans as well as the global community. We ask for your generous understanding that this decision has been made in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved.”

Rescheduled dates have not been announced at this time. Big Hit said in a separate statement that due to the international dates, it’s “difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place,” and it’s “impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin.”

In the meantime, BTS still wants to keep in contact with fans. Earlier this month, BTS announced an at-home concert series, dubbed Bang Bang Con. Fans had the chance to relive eight concerts last week. Big Hit also plans to “create new ways for our artists to engage with our fans and respond to the ‘New Normal.'”