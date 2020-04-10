BTS Announce At-Home Concert Series As Tour Remains Postponed

BTS is finding ways to keep their global fanbase entertainment amid widespread lockdowns. The K-pop superstars have announced an at-home concert series dubbed Bang...

BTS is finding ways to keep their global fanbase entertainment amid widespread lockdowns. The K-pop superstars have announced an at-home concert series dubbed Bang Bang Con, which will showcase some of the group’s top performances of their career.

Fans will be able to relive eight concerts on April 18 and 19, with the streaming set to begin at 12 p.m. Korean Standard Time each day. The first day of the series involves shows from 2014-2016, while the second batch of concerts includes gigs from 2017 and will wrap with a showing of the band’s Love Yourself Tour date in Seoul.

Bang Bang Con comes in place of the group’s Map of the Soul Tour. They were slated to launch the world trek this month with four gigs at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium and head to North America for an extensive spring run visiting major stadiums. The evolving coronavirus crisis has left those shows postponed, while the group’s summer dates throughout Europe remain on schedule.

The K-pop industry endured the early impacts of the pandemic’s outbreak, with multiple acts forced to change tour dates across Asia this spring. Some acts went on with their shows, though BTS could not go forward with their South Korea shows as planned. Their fans used the opportunity to help the cause and donated refunds to COVID-19 relief efforts.