AEG Presents Alters Colorado Events Scheduled Through July

One of the nation’s largest concert promoters, AEG Presents, announced cancellations for concerts throughout May, June, and July in Colorado. Due to the state’s...

One of the nation’s largest concert promoters, AEG Presents, announced cancellations for concerts throughout May, June, and July in Colorado.

Due to the state’s mandate prohibiting mass gatherings, AEG Presents moved or cancelled various shows at venues like the 1st Bank Center, the Bluebird, the Ogden and the Gothic theaters, and larger show spaces like the Mission Ballroom, Pepsi Center, and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater. These include the postponement of Sturghill Simpson at the Pepsi Center on April 25 and Brantley Gilbert at Red Rocks on May 8, as well as the cancellation of Devil Makes Three at Red rocks on May 23 and Car Seat Headrest at the Ogden on July 28.

Earlier last month, Red Rocks announced that it would not hold concerts through mid-May due to “growing concern” around the spread of coronavirus. This included the cancellation of shows like Snoop Dogg, Five Finger Death Punch, and Sumblime.

The live event industry is taking a hard hit during this time; a new report from Pollstar shows that the industry will likely lose up to $9 billion from the pandemic. New concerts and festivals are being postponed or cancelled every day — stay updated on our updating list of concert cancellations and festival announcements.