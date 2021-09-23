Bunbury 35 AÑOS Tour Dates Announced for 2022

Enrique Bunbury has announced a tour through the United States for 2022, celebrating 35 years (hence the title 35 AÑOS) of making music. The...

Enrique Bunbury has announced a tour through the United States for 2022, celebrating 35 years (hence the title 35 AÑOS) of making music. The singer will play 16 dates in the run, which kicks off May 3, 2022 at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre. Bunberry, who began his singing and songwriting career in 1986 as member of the Spanish rock band Héroes del Silencio, recently released his 11th studio album – “Curso de Levitación Intensivo” – in December 2020.

Bunbury tickets go on sale for the general public beginning Friday, September 24. Citi card members have access to a presale that opened on Tuesday, September 21.

Once underway, Bunbury – 35 AÑOS will tour through cities including Brooklyn, Atlanta, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Washington D.C. It wraps up at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on June 6.

More about Enrique Bunbury from the press release anouncing the 35 AÑOS tour dates:

Enrique Bunbury started his singing and songwriting career in 1986, as a member of the legendary Spanish rock band Héroes del Silencio. The group was together for ten years, during which they recorded four studio albums that redefined Spanish rock. Héroes created their own signature style by combining national and international influences while touring Europe, Latin America and North America. With Héroes del Silencio, Bunbury worked two fundamental aspects which later helped him to define his solo career. The first was the mixture of influences without losing his Spanish-Latino identity and the second: his creative philosophy that recognizes change as an engine.

Bunbury – 35 AÑOS TOUR DATES:

Tue May 03 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Fri May 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sun May 08 – Washington DC – Warner Theatre

Tue May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Thu May 12 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Tue May 17 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Sun May 22 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Tue May 24 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia Theatre

Fri May 27 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sun May 29 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort*

Tue May 31 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Thu Jun 02 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Sat Jun 04 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theatre at the Cosmopolitan

Mon Jun 06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

*Not a Live Nation Date