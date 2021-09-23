TickPick Hires MLB Vet as VP of Data and Analytics

TickPick has announced that it has hired Matt Horton as vice president of data and analytics, bringing in the longtime Major League Baseball staffer...

TickPick has announced that it has hired Matt Horton as vice president of data and analytics, bringing in the longtime Major League Baseball staffer to its New York-based ticket resale marketplace. Prior to this move, Horton spent over 14 years with the league’s central office, most recently serving as its senior director of data science.

“After spending nearly my entire career with Major League Baseball, I’m excited to be able to take what I’ve learned working in the league office to the broader sports fanbase,” Horton said. “Having worked in sports for nearly 15 years, I can attest that TickPick has a reputation for being the only fan-first secondary ticket platform and I’m excited to join such a dynamic team.”

While with MLB, Horton and his team worked on projects including data analysis designed to predict future purchasing behavior that was used to prioritize marketing decisions, modeling trends in attendance, and other data-centric efforts. At TickPick, Horton will be tasked with applying that experience to the data sets generated by the resale marketplace to optimize revenue generation and marketing efforts.

“After meeting Matt, we knew he would have an immediate impact helping us gain better insights into our customer data,” TickPick Co-Founder and Co-CEO Chris O’Brien said. “This will ultimately help facilitate an even better fan experience.”

Horton holds a bachelors degree in statistics from Tennessee and an MPS in applied statistics from Cornell. He will work out of Tick Pick’s New York offices.

TickPick is a ticketing exchange that touts itself as a transparent and cost-effective version of the ticket resale retail model. It is one marketplace that offers an all-in pricing model, which has been identified by at least some as the next trend in ticket resale, rather than the hidden fee, drip-pricing model favored by some market leaders.