COVID Case Causes Umphrey’s McGee to Cancel Next Eight Concerts

Umphrey’s McGee announced that two week’s worth of performances would be cancelled “due to COVID within the Umphrey’s team.” The announcement impacts performances scheduled for early September in California, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Ticket purchasers will be refunded at the point of purchase if they bought directly through the primary market. Those who purchased tickets on the secondary market should contact their point of purchase to determine their options for a refund or credit good for future ticket purchase, depending on the marketplace policy.

We’re saddened to share the news that due to Covid within the Umphrey’s team, the upcoming shows scheduled in California, Texas & Oklahoma are being cancelled. All ticket purchasers will receive a full refund for tickets at the point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/UzjI9RQ9MO — Umphrey’s McGee (@umphreysmcgee) September 1, 2021

“We are saddened to share the news that due to COVID within the Umphrey’s team, the upcoming shows scheduled in California, Texas, and Oklahoma are being cancelled,” reads the announcement on umphreys.com. “We were eagerly looking forward to the shows and despite our best efforts to keep everyone healthy, we have to do what is right. We hope to return to these cities sometime in 2022. Onward & upward.”

Impacted performances began with a Thursday show at Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, California, followed by tonight at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Others called off are Saturday (The Wiltern, Los Angeles), Sunday (The Observatory North Park, San Diego), Sept. 9 (Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX), Sept. 10 (House of Blues, Houston), Sept. 11 (House of Blues, Dallas), Sept. 12 (Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK).

The next show on the band’s calendar is the Resonance Music and Arts Festival in Masontown, West Virginia. That takes place Thursday and Friday, September 16-17.