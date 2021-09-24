CTS Eventim Seeks to Enter, Disrupt North American Ticketing Market

CTS EVENTIM has announced it is making a push to enter the North American ticketing market, challenging the dominance of Live Nation Entertainment and...

CTS EVENTIM has announced it is making a push to enter the North American ticketing market, challenging the dominance of Live Nation Entertainment and (to a lesser extent) AEG in the lucrative live events access space. The Germany-based promoting and ticketing giant hopes to use the restart of live events across the globe to find its niche on this side of the Atlantic.

Tickets for the first major CTS Eventim event partner – New York’s Big Apple Circus – go on sale this week for the event’s return to the city this fall.

“North America is the most attractive market in the world for live entertainment and ticketing,” says CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. “The platform eventim.com puts us in an ideal position to benefit from the restart there. The sale of tickets for Big Apple Circus is a first step on this journey. We are already in discussions with potential partners and customers about making our cutting-edge ticketing systems available to them soon.”

Former Live Nation chairman Michael Cohl has been involved with the CTS expansion into the market, under the banner of EMC Presents, which is involved with the production of the Big Apple Circus and also the upcoming Genesis tour of North America, beginning in November.

