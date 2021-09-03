Doobie Brothers Shows With Michael McDonald Postponed by COVID

A set of shows featuring the reunion of the Doobie Brothers and singer Michael McDonald have been postponed because of a COVID-19 diagnosis within...

A set of shows featuring the reunion of the Doobie Brothers and singer Michael McDonald have been postponed because of a COVID-19 diagnosis within the touring organization. The performances will be rescheduled for a later date.

Four shows were impacted by the case, beginning with one in Clarkson, Michigan, followed by stops in Burgettstown, PA then Toledo and Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Out of an abundance of caution, The Doobie Brothers will postpone their four upcoming shows as a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19 despite health and safety precautions in place,” reads the postponement announcement posted to TheDoobieBrothers.com.

Reschedule dates for the impacted shows are expected to be announced soon, while the tour is scheduled to resume with a September 9 show scheduled at Blossom Music Center in Cayuhoga Falls, Ohio. Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new performances once those are announced.

The 50th Anniversary Tour shows have been the first time in over 25 years with Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee performing together. Dates began on August 22 at the Iowa State Fair, and are scheduled to run through June 2022, with just shy of 50 dates scheduled.

The run was originally announced in 2019 and scheduled to begin in 2020 before COVID caused those plans to be pushed back into this year.