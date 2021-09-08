Imagine Dragons Tour Dates for 2022 Announced in Support of Mercury

Imagine Dragons tour dates for 2022 have been announced, as the band will hit the road in support of their album Mercury – Act...

Imagine Dragons tour dates for 2022 have been announced, as the band will hit the road in support of their album Mercury – Act 1. The tour will route through North America, with dates running from February 6, 2022 through March 14 as currently scheduled.

Produced by Live Nation, The Mercury Tour kicks off at Miami’s FTX Arena, with stops in 17 cities currently planned. Imagine Dragons tour dates include the new UBS Arena in New York, Centre Bell in Montreal, Target Center in Minneapolis, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Climate Pledge Arena and Staples Center in Los Angeles before wrapping up at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Tickets are on sale for the general public beginning Friday, September 10 (local venue time). Presale opportunities will take place earlier in the week, with an American Express card member presale already underway as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mercury – Act 1 was released on September 3, described as “a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back” in the announcement of the tour. It is first album from Imagine Dragons since the release of Origins in 2018. Two singles, Follow You and Cutthroat were released in March 2021, with Follow You reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart.

Imagine Dragons TOUR DATES – The Mercury Tour:

Sun Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Tue Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena

Thu Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Feb 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Mon Feb 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sat Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wed Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sun Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Wed Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Mon Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center