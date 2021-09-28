J Cole’s Dreamville Festival to Return in 2022 as 2-Day Affair

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will be back and bigger than ever when it returns in 2022, expanding to a 2-day event, according to an...

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will be back and bigger than ever when it returns in 2022, expanding to a 2-day event, according to an announcement from promoter Live Nation. Dreamville 2022 will take place on Saturday and Sunday April 2-3, 2022 at Dorothea Dix park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Cole, a native of nearby Fayetteville, is curating the lineup, which will be revealed soon.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy. “We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

Dreamville Festival tickets are on sale this week, with general public tickets available beginning on Friday, October 1. Presale tickets for Dreamville Festival are available beginning Tuesday, September 28 for those who sign up for a special e-newsletter at the event website, DreamvilleFest.com.

At its inaugural event in 2019, Dreamville Festival saw more than 40,000 fans take in performances by Cole, SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Nelly, and many others, including the entire roster of Cole’s Dreamville Records. A portion of the proceeds from the 2022 edition will be donated to charity partners including the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Organizers are planning to require either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the start of the event as a condition of entry.

