“Narcissist” Fall Tour by Playboi Carti Tickets on Sale
Playboi Carti tickets for a recently announced fall 2021 tour will be on sale this week, with stops in cities across North America. The rapper announced the Narcissist tour earlier in the week, which will support his Whole Lotta Red album, released at the tail end of 2020.
After a brief presale period, Playboi Carti tickets went on sale Thursday to the general public, with a first show planned for October 14 at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. The fall tour follows dates at festivals including Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud Miami earlier this summer.
Playboi Carti tickets are available on the primary market through Ticketmaster, and on various secondary markets including Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Ticket Club. (TicketNews readers grab a free Ticket Club membership here)
Following the Nashville tour opener, the Narcissist tour has 42 stops planned across the U.S. in just under three months. Along the way, he’ll hit The Forum in Los Angeles, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Red Rocks outside Denver, Masonic Temple in Detroit, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and a closing stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Check out the full Playboi Carti tour route below:
Playboi Carti Narcissist Tour Fall 2021
10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
10/17 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center
10/19 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
10/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
10/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
10/26 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
10/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
11/02 – Allen, TX @ Allen Events Center
11/04 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/05 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
11/06 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/13 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
11/14 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
11/15 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
11/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/27 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
11/28 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena
12/02 – Canton, OH @ Canton Civic Center
12/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
12/07 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
12/08 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/14 – Hartford, CN @ XL Center
12/16 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/18 – Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory
12/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
12/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
12/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center
12/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
