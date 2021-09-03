“Narcissist” Fall Tour by Playboi Carti Tickets on Sale

Playboi Carti tickets for a recently announced fall 2021 tour will be on sale this week, with stops in cities across North America. The...

Playboi Carti tickets for a recently announced fall 2021 tour will be on sale this week, with stops in cities across North America. The rapper announced the Narcissist tour earlier in the week, which will support his Whole Lotta Red album, released at the tail end of 2020.

After a brief presale period, Playboi Carti tickets went on sale Thursday to the general public, with a first show planned for October 14 at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. The fall tour follows dates at festivals including Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud Miami earlier this summer.

Playboi Carti tickets are available on the primary market through Ticketmaster, and on various secondary markets including Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Ticket Club. (TicketNews readers grab a free Ticket Club membership here)

Following the Nashville tour opener, the Narcissist tour has 42 stops planned across the U.S. in just under three months. Along the way, he’ll hit The Forum in Los Angeles, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Red Rocks outside Denver, Masonic Temple in Detroit, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and a closing stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Check out the full Playboi Carti tour route below:

Playboi Carti Narcissist Tour Fall 2021

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

10/17 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center

10/19 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

10/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

10/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/26 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

10/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

11/02 – Allen, TX @ Allen Events Center

11/04 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/05 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

11/06 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

11/14 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

11/15 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

11/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/27 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

11/28 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum

12/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena

12/02 – Canton, OH @ Canton Civic Center

12/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

12/07 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

12/08 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/14 – Hartford, CN @ XL Center

12/16 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/18 – Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory

12/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

12/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

12/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center

12/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena