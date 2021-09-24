Shawn Mendes Tickets on Sale for Wonder: the World Tour Next Week
Shawn Mendes has announced a lengthy tour in support of his album Wonder, which was released in late 2020. Wonder: the World Tour kicks off with dates in the EU and UK next spring, swinging next through North America beginning in June. Shawn Mendes tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Tuesday, September 29, with presale available for members of the ShawnAccess fan club leading up to that date.
King Princess, Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae have been announced as supporting acts for the tour, which currently consists of 64 dates with a promise that additional dates may be added. It kicks off on March 14, 2022 at Royal Arena Copenhagen, running through Europe and the UK until a May 20 stop at WiZink Center in Madrid. U.S. dates begin with Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on June 27, with the first leg concluding on August 19 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Leg two in the U.S. kicks off at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on September 7, carrying through to an October 26 date at Newark’s Prudential Center.
The tour was announced in the wake of the singer’s appearances at several events in September, capped by a performance at New York’s Irving Plaza, after which he tweeted his delight at being back to performing.
“I can’t believe how good it felt to be back on stage tonight,” he wrote. “Thank you so much Newyork. I love you guys so much.”
I can’t believe how good it felt to be back on stage tonight. Thank you so much Newyork. I love you guys so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A9xJ723HW6
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 23, 2021
Visit wonderthetour.com for more specific tour date information, as well as links to purchase tickets through the box office.
Shawn Mendes Wonder: the World Tour Dates
March 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
March 16 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
March 18 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
March 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
March 24 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
March 28 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
March 30 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
April 2 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
April 4 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
April 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
April 7 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
April 9 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
April 11 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
April 14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
April 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 07 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
May 10 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
May 12 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkéa Arena
May 14 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
May 18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
May 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
June 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue to be announced
July 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
July 15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
July 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
September 7 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
September 24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
October 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
October 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 8 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
October 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life FieldHouse
October 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
