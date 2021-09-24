Shawn Mendes Tickets on Sale for Wonder: the World Tour Next Week

Shawn Mendes has announced a lengthy tour in support of his album Wonder, which was released in late 2020. Wonder: the World Tour kicks...

Shawn Mendes has announced a lengthy tour in support of his album Wonder, which was released in late 2020. Wonder: the World Tour kicks off with dates in the EU and UK next spring, swinging next through North America beginning in June. Shawn Mendes tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Tuesday, September 29, with presale available for members of the ShawnAccess fan club leading up to that date.

King Princess, Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae have been announced as supporting acts for the tour, which currently consists of 64 dates with a promise that additional dates may be added. It kicks off on March 14, 2022 at Royal Arena Copenhagen, running through Europe and the UK until a May 20 stop at WiZink Center in Madrid. U.S. dates begin with Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on June 27, with the first leg concluding on August 19 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Leg two in the U.S. kicks off at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on September 7, carrying through to an October 26 date at Newark’s Prudential Center.

The tour was announced in the wake of the singer’s appearances at several events in September, capped by a performance at New York’s Irving Plaza, after which he tweeted his delight at being back to performing.

“I can’t believe how good it felt to be back on stage tonight,” he wrote. “Thank you so much Newyork. I love you guys so much.”

I can’t believe how good it felt to be back on stage tonight. Thank you so much Newyork. I love you guys so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A9xJ723HW6 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 23, 2021

Visit wonderthetour.com for more specific tour date information, as well as links to purchase tickets through the box office.

Shawn Mendes Wonder: the World Tour Dates

March 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

March 16 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

March 18 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

March 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

March 24 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

March 28 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

March 30 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

April 2 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

April 4 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

April 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

April 7 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

April 9 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

April 11 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

April 14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

April 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 07 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

May 10 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 12 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkéa Arena

May 14 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

May 18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

May 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

June 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue to be announced

July 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

July 15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

July 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 7 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

September 24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

October 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 8 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

October 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life FieldHouse

October 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center