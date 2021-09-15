The Kid Laroi Plots First-Ever World Tour in 2022

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi announced his first-ever world tour, plotting a course that will take him from North America to Europe and then...

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi announced his first-ever world tour, plotting a course that will take him from North America to Europe and then to Australia and New Zealand in the first half of 2022. The announcement followed shortly after his performance of the single “Stay” alongside Justin Bieber at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The tour launches with a show on January 29 at the Arizona Federal Theatre, with stops in LA, San Francisco, Austin, Houston, New York, Montreal, and Atlanta on its North America leg, which wraps on Marchh 10. From there, he’ll hit UK and European clubs in late March and throughout April, then hit the homestretch of shows in Australia and New Zealand beginning in late May and into June.

Tickets for the shows are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 17. Check local and venue information for potential presales.

“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” LAROi said in a statement. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”

The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates

North America:

Jan. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Feb. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Feb. 5 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Feb. 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Feb. 8 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Feb. 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Feb. 11 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Feb. 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Feb. 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Feb. 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

Feb. 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

Feb. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Feb. 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Feb. 27 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

March 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 4 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors

March 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors

March 6 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

March 8 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

March 9 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

March 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Europe/UK:

March 28 -Copenhagen @ VEGA Main Hall

March 31 – Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

Apr. 2 – Stockholm @ Fryshuset

Apr. 4 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle

Apr. 5 – Offenbach @ Stadthalle

Apr. 6 – Munich @ Muffathalle

Apr. 8 – Milan @ Fabrique

Apr. 10 – Zurich @ X-Tra

Apr. 11 – Cologne @ E-Werk

Apr. 13 – Esch-Sur-Alzette @ Rockhal Mainhall

Apr. 14 – Paris @ Elysee Montmartre

Apr. 16 – Amsterdam @ Melkweg Max

Apr. 17 – Tilburg @ Poppodium 013

Apr. 18 – Brussels @ La Madeleine

Apr. 20 – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse

Apr. 22 – London @ O2 Academy Brixton

Apr. 23 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy

Apr. 27 – Glasgow @ Academy

Apr. 28 – Dublin @ Olympia

Australia /NZ

May 26 – Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena

May 30 – Perth – RAC Arena

June 1 – Adelaide @ Entertainment Centre

June 3 – Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena

June 6 – Brisbane @ Riverstage

June 10 – Wellington @ TSB Arena

June 11 – Auckland @ Spark Arena

Headline photo via Variety – credit Steve Cannon