The Kid Laroi Plots First-Ever World Tour in 2022
Australian rapper The Kid Laroi announced his first-ever world tour, plotting a course that will take him from North America to Europe and then to Australia and New Zealand in the first half of 2022. The announcement followed shortly after his performance of the single “Stay” alongside Justin Bieber at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
The tour launches with a show on January 29 at the Arizona Federal Theatre, with stops in LA, San Francisco, Austin, Houston, New York, Montreal, and Atlanta on its North America leg, which wraps on Marchh 10. From there, he’ll hit UK and European clubs in late March and throughout April, then hit the homestretch of shows in Australia and New Zealand beginning in late May and into June.
Tickets for the shows are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 17. Check local and venue information for potential presales.
“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” LAROi said in a statement. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”
The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates
North America:
Jan. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Feb. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Feb. 5 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Feb. 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Feb. 8 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Feb. 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Feb. 11 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Feb. 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Feb. 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Feb. 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
Feb. 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
Feb. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Feb. 23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Feb. 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Feb. 27 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
March 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
March 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 4 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
March 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors
March 6 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage
March 8 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
March 9 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
March 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Europe/UK:
March 28 -Copenhagen @ VEGA Main Hall
March 31 – Oslo @ Sentrum Scene
Apr. 2 – Stockholm @ Fryshuset
Apr. 4 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle
Apr. 5 – Offenbach @ Stadthalle
Apr. 6 – Munich @ Muffathalle
Apr. 8 – Milan @ Fabrique
Apr. 10 – Zurich @ X-Tra
Apr. 11 – Cologne @ E-Werk
Apr. 13 – Esch-Sur-Alzette @ Rockhal Mainhall
Apr. 14 – Paris @ Elysee Montmartre
Apr. 16 – Amsterdam @ Melkweg Max
Apr. 17 – Tilburg @ Poppodium 013
Apr. 18 – Brussels @ La Madeleine
Apr. 20 – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse
Apr. 22 – London @ O2 Academy Brixton
Apr. 23 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy
Apr. 27 – Glasgow @ Academy
Apr. 28 – Dublin @ Olympia
Australia /NZ
May 26 – Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena
May 30 – Perth – RAC Arena
June 1 – Adelaide @ Entertainment Centre
June 3 – Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena
June 6 – Brisbane @ Riverstage
June 10 – Wellington @ TSB Arena
June 11 – Auckland @ Spark Arena
Headline photo via Variety – credit Steve Cannon
