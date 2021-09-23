Ticketmaster, Monumental Renew Ticketing Deal in Washington, D.C.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) announced the extension of their long-term ticketing deal with Ticketmaster this week, covering many high-profile entities in and around...

Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) announced the extension of their long-term ticketing deal with Ticketmaster this week, covering many high-profile entities in and around Washington D.C. As MSE’s official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster will faciliatate ticketing for all of the organization’s venues, as well as its sports franchises, whcih include the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, and NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go.

Venues covered by the deal include Capital One Arena, EagleBank Arena, MedStar Capital Iceplex, and MedStar Health Performance Center. The announcement of the deal focuses on the continued push to make ticketing a mobile-only affair, which affords rights-holders enormous potential control over ticketing and consumer data.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Ticketmaster Ink an Extension for Tech-Forward Partnership to Build More Innovative, Immersive Fan Experiences

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 21, 2021) — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the ownership group of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics and Capital One Arena, and Ticketmaster, the global leader in advanced ticketing technologies, today announced an extension of their nearly decade-long partnership. As Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Official Ticketing Partner, Ticketmaster will facilitate ticketing for all Monumental Sports & Entertainment venues, including Capital One Arena, EagleBank Arena, MedStar Capital Iceplex and MedStar Health Performance Center, as well as ticketing across all MSE teams, including the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and NBA G League affiliate, Capital City Go-Go.

Monumental Sports has consistently employed Ticketmaster’s leading technology to enhance the fan experience. As a tech-forward company, Monumental was among the first to migrate toward mobile entry in 2016 and the company’s leadership in the early adoption of the most immersive, seamless technologies created perfect positioning for them to leverage Ticketmaster’s platform to elevate each step of the fan journey from on sale to event day.

“We have always believed in the power of technology to transform the fan experience,” said Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “In the past year, this has become even more necessary as we utilized digital tools to unlock contactless capabilities that helped keep fans safe. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Ticketmaster, working together to drive innovation as new opportunities emerge.”

Ticketmaster provides Monumental Sports & Entertainment the industry leading tools needed to operate and adapt to the needs of games, concerts and other events inside their four venues. MSE in partnering with Ticketmaster embraced new mobile ticketing technologies and established practices that are now considered standard business across professional sports. Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing provides fans an easy, seamless experience across their ticket buying journey from the moment of purchase all the way through to entering the venue, including offering fans features like instant ticket delivery and transfer right from your mobile device.

MSE continues to be a leader in developing new ways to utilize mobile tickets to enhance the fan experience through usage at concessions, parking, retail and special events.

Additional highlights include Ticketmaster’s ‘Virtual Venue’ where fans can see a 3D view of every seat to “try before they buy,” and event technology that manages the flow of fans into the venue on game day to ensure a smooth, seamless entry. MSE will continue to utilize Ticketmaster data, in conjunction with its integration with LiveAnalytics to drive better segmentation and experience for fans.

Ticketmaster will continue to focus on developing and integrating features that help enhance every step of the fan journey, allowing for increased connectivity for fans to personalize their experience before, during and after the game or show.

“Ted Leonsis and the team at Monumental are exciting partners to work with because they’re always on the cutting-edge, adopting the latest technology,” said Kurt Schwartzkopf, Executive Vice President, Sports, Ticketmaster. “This aligns well with our desire to continually innovate the ticketing experience, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”