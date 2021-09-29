TicketNetwork Adds Affirm Pay-Over-Time Option to Marketplace Websites

Demand for tickets to live events has been very strong as live events have returned after the lengthy COVID-related pause, and in many instances...

Demand for tickets to live events has been very strong as live events have returned after the lengthy COVID-related pause, and in many instances that has led to consumers facing very high prices for hot events. With that in mind, TicketNetwork announced a new partnership with Affirm, allowing clients to score tickets to events now while paying for them over time. The integration is available on selected websites powered by the TicketNetwork exchange, including TicketNetwork.com and MEGASeats.com, among others.

“As government restrictions on attending live events have been removed, demand for tickets to live and in-person events has been at an all-time high,” TicketNetwork CEO Don Vaccaro said in a press release announcing the integration. “Adding the ability to pay over time at a reasonable rate brings a tremendous value for our clients, who can select Affirm at checkout to score those coveted passes to events in a way that works for any budget.”

According to data provided by TicketNetwork, pent-up demand has sent average order prices on tickets purchased in 2021 through the roof in some instances. Compared to the same months in 2019, average orders were 25% higher than two years earlier in April, surging to 42 and 48% in May and June before numbers began falling back towards historical averages over the summer. For the highest-demand tickets, customers have seen prices averaging over $800 (Elton John) and $1,100 (Bad Bunny) on high profile dates, with the restricted capacity and home team Super Bowl LV in Tampa averaging an eye-watering $16,000 per order. With sports franchises and concert promoters continuing to move prices upwards on the primary market, the flexibility given by Affirm’s integration with TicketNetwork could make the difference between grabbing tickets to that once in a lifetime event or going empty-handed.

Customers choosing the Affirm option at checkout on a participating website will have the option of choosing between multiple payment terms, with rates ranging from 10-30% APR depending on credit-worthiness. Going through the prequalification process does not impact credit scores.

“The return of in-person events has generated significant excitement and demand among consumers, which we expect to continue. According to a recent Affirm survey, the top gift Americans plan to give their loved ones this holiday season is a memorable experience such as tickets to a concert or sporting event,” said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By partnering with TicketNetwork, Affirm delivers the flexibility, transparency, and affordability consumers increasingly expect at checkout.”

More details of the integration are available at TicketNetwork’s corporate website