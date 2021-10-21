AXS Inks Ticketing Deal With Z2 Entertainment in Colorado

AXS announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with independent promoter Z2 Entertainment, locking the ticketing services down for the Colorado-based company. Venues...

AXS announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with independent promoter Z2 Entertainment, locking the ticketing services down for the Colorado-based company. Venues involved in the Z2 Entertainment partnership with AXS include The Boulder Theater, The Fox Theatre, and The Aggie Theatre, all located in Colorado.

“We’re excited to partner with a company that’s going to help make sure our fans always have a safe place to buy tickets and help us to super-serve the fans who walk in the doors of our venues each night,” said Cheryl Ligouri, CEO, Z2 Entertainment.

AXS, which is a subsidiary of Denver-based AEG, already has a substantial footprint in Colorado, including the ticketing contracts for Denver’s Mission Ballroom and Morrison’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In the press release announcing the deal, the existing brand recognition in the area was cited as one reason for AXS to get the deal, which will help Z2 “capitalize on new opportunities to broaden their market reach and maximize revenue opportunities with AXS premium and dynamic pricing tools,” it says.

“We’re proud to work with operators like Cheryl and the entire team at Z2 Entertainment. These are some of the best venues not only in Colorado but in the country. Their reputation is a testament to how much they care about their community and the fan experience,” said Rob Sine, CRO AXS.

Boulder Theater and The Fox Theatre are both located in Boulder, which is the home of the University of Colorado. Boulder Theater has a capacity of 850 patrons and has been open since 1906. The Fox is slightly smaller and has been in operation since 1992. The Aggie Theatre, located in Fort Collins, is similar in age to the Boulder Theater and similar in size to The Fox. All three have hosted numerous high profile acts throughout their tenures and have active calendars for the coming months.

