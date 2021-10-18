BTS Signs On for to Los Angeles Jingle Ball Performance

BTS is getting back to live performances in the fall of 2020, first with its sold out run of four shows at SoFi Stadium...

BTS is getting back to live performances in the fall of 2020, first with its sold out run of four shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and then with an opening slot at the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball on December 3. The KPop hitmakers were a late addition to the lineup, which also features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X.

According to the announcement on the KIISFM website, the group will open the show, performing their hits Dynamite and Butter. The concert is set for December 3 at The Forum and tickets are already sold out on the primary market, though large quantities appear available on resale websites.

The fact that BTS wasn’t announced as being a part of the show until after it had already been on sale and sold out has rubbed some fans the wrong way – particularly in the wake of the debacle that was the ticket sales process for the SoFi stadium performances that will be BTS first public and in-person shows since the start of the pandemic. More than a few expressed their anger on Twitter in the threads following the announcement from the radio station.

They way I despise you all for not sharing this information before and only allowing us to get resold tickets for crazy prices — Carola⁷💜bam 🥺💜 (@laintrepida) October 18, 2021

Why was this announced at the last minute? 👀😐 There are no more good tickets available, they are all for resale at ridiculous prices now, what is this? I’d love to see them, but now it’s SOLD OUT. hope many ARMYs can go. — Miranda (@_miranda990) October 18, 2021

Yalll really do this after tickets went on sale?? And then only add a few when their 4 day LA concert was literally the hardest thing to get tickets to? 🙄 — fruitess🫐 (@lupeitis) October 18, 2021

The way you and many other companies, knowing what ARMY can do, cheat us out things and then set prices so ridiculous because of how passionate we are and how much support we give to our guys. But that’s okay, we know how to Play Games too. — Ruwyns(poking around)🍀 (@Ruwyns) October 18, 2021

BTS is only slated to appear on the Los Angeles edition of the Jingle Ball Tour, which is taking place in several major markets with radio stations under the iHeartRadio banner. The flagship event in New York features many on the LA bill, including Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Lil Nas X. Other tour stops include Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. More details about the Jingle Ball Tour are available here.