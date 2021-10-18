LATEST
Industry October 18, 2021 Dave Clark 0

BTS Signs On for to Los Angeles Jingle Ball Performance

BTS is getting back to live performances in the fall of 2020, first with its sold out run of four shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and then with an opening slot at the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball on December 3. The KPop hitmakers were a late addition to the lineup, which also features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X.

According to the announcement on the KIISFM website, the group will open the show, performing their hits Dynamite and Butter. The concert is set for December 3 at The Forum and tickets are already sold out on the primary market, though large quantities appear available on resale websites.

The fact that BTS wasn’t announced as being a part of the show until after it had already been on sale and sold out has rubbed some fans the wrong way – particularly in the wake of the debacle that was the ticket sales process for the SoFi stadium performances that will be BTS first public and in-person shows since the start of the pandemic. More than a few expressed their anger on Twitter in the threads following the announcement from the radio station.

BTS is only slated to appear on the Los Angeles edition of the Jingle Ball Tour, which is taking place in several major markets with radio stations under the iHeartRadio banner. The flagship event in New York features many on the LA bill, including Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Lil Nas X. Other tour stops include Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. More details about the Jingle Ball Tour are available here.

