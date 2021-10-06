Pop Superstars Lined Up for iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dates

A who’s who of pop stars will perform at the 2021 run of iHeart Radio Jingle Ball tour stops, which run from November 30...

A who’s who of pop stars will perform at the 2021 run of iHeart Radio Jingle Ball tour stops, which run from November 30 through December 19th at venues across the U.S. Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and many more are performing in the annual tour, which has stops in major radio markets, for a total of ten performances.

The anchor show is taking place on December 10 in New York at Madison Square Garden, presented with Z100 as the radio partner. That show features Ed Sheeran, The Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio. It will be broadcast live iHeart radio stations across the country, as well as streamed on the CW app and WCTV.com. A highlight show will air on The CW network on December 15 and again on December 25.

Other cities on the tour, which each feature a different lineup, include Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

“The nation’s most iconic holiday event is back live on stage in front of screaming music fans with performances from some of today’s hottest artists,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “After being virtual last year, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the end of the year with artists and music fans across the country in person again.”

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, October 8 at noon local time for each venue. Presales, anchored by one for presenting sponsor Capital One’s cardholders, are already underway.

2021 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour Dates and Details

November 30 – Dickies Arena, Dallas

Performers: Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

December 3 – The Forum, Los Angeles

Performers: Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

December 6 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Performers: Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

December 7 – Allstate Arena, Chicago

Performers: Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

December 10 – Madison Square Garden, New York

Performers: Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio

December 12 – TD Garden, Boston

Performers: Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

December 13 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Performers: Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

December 14 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Performers: Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

December 16 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Performers: Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes

December 19 – BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

Performers: Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio