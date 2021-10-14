Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces AXS as Ticketing Partner

Fresh off a record return to operations in 2021, Cheyenne Frontier Days has switched its ticketing operations to AXS for 2022 and beyond. The...

Fresh off a record return to operations in 2021, Cheyenne Frontier Days has switched its ticketing operations to AXS for 2022 and beyond. The event, which bills itself as the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo & Western Celebration, saw 267,369 attendees between its rodeo and concert attractions in 2021, which was its 125th anniversary.

“Our goal is to provide our annual visitors with the best possible experience from the time they purchase a ticket to when they walk through our gates. To do that, we need a partner who will bring the latest in technology and support to our organization,” said Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO. “We look forward to our partnership with AXS deploying the enterprise solutions they bring to the partnership.”

In its announcement of the deal, AXS touted the use of its mobile app as part of the deal, which “provides contactless, secure, and personalized fan experience to elevate the event discovery, buying and entry process.” That generally implies massive data sharing back to the rodeo and its partners, as well as AXS partners, to maximize revenue and capitalize on the treasure trove of user information required by the mobile ticketing systems.

“We are excited to add Cheyenne Frontier Days to our stable of world-class rodeo partners alongside the legendary Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Ogden Pioneer Days, Days of ‘47 and the Calgary Stampede. Each partner is unique and gives us the opportunity to collaborate and scale our offerings to grow their business. Bringing best-in-class solutions to these legendary western events demonstrates our scale, flexibility and personal touch to each partner in our portfolio,” said Rob Sine, AXO CRO.

In 2021, Cheyenne Frontier Days saw rodeo attendance up more than 14 percent from its 2019 numbers (the event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic), with total attendance of Frontier Nights up 29 percent. Organizers say that total overall attendance was also up, but not tracked due to many of the events being free to enter rather than ticketed. Concert performances by Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton were both fully sold out, as were both Saturday rodeos.

“After missing a year, it was amazing to see how our volunteers and everyone involved came together to produce a fantastic event,” said Jimmy Dean Siler, General Chairman of Cheyenne Frontier Days. “I can’t say thank you enough to the fans, competitors, performers and volunteers and most of all this great Cheyenne community.”