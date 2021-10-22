Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows After Bout With Laryngitis

A bout with Laryngitis caused the postponement of several shows by Chris Stapleton, who moved them to later in 2021 with one pushed to...

A bout with Laryngitis caused the postponement of several shows by Chris Stapleton, who moved them to later in 2021 with one pushed to 2022. The impacted shows were initially set for Sioux Falls, Cincinnati, and Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

It wasn’t until 5:30 p.m. on the day of the show in Sioux Falls that Stapleton announced the postponement, which pushed the date back from October 16 to November 14.

“To all my friends in Sioux Falls, I am sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform tonight’s show due to laryngitis,” he wrote on Twitter. “I want you all to know this wasn’t a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse.”

To all my friends in Sioux Falls, I am sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform tonight’s show due to laryngitis. I want you all to know this wasn’t a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse. pic.twitter.com/bwMU1c6MSo — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 16, 2021

Four days later, fans holding tickets to the Cincinnati and Nashville shows got similar news, as the singer revealed his voice still wasn’t up to performance standards.

“I want to thank you all for your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days,” Stapleton said. “I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I’ve made is not enough. On doctor’s orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m truly thankful for your patience and understanding.”

“Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music,” he continued. “I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon.”

See below for rescheduled dates. Nashville • 12.10.2021

Nashville • 12.11.2021 The show at Riverbend in Cincinnati is being rescheduled to 2022. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/9qDV7dvwXu — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 20, 2021

The Nashville performances were rescheduled for December 10 and 11 of this year. The Cincinnati concert at Riverbend will be rescheduled in 2022, but a date hasn’t yet been announced. Those who purchased tickets can hang on to them and they will be valid for the new dates. There is also the option of requesting a refund for those who purchased tickets through the primary market.

Chris Stapleton has eight more scheduled shows in 2021 on his upcoming tour calendar, beginning with a concert at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock Texas on October 28. Shows at Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM) and Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ) follow the next two days, with shows on November 4 at Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX) and November 5 at BOK Center (Tulsa, OK) the next week. His tour will presumably close with the rescheduled Nashville performances assuming no additional dates are added in 2021.