Foo Fighters, Tame Impala to Headline Arizona’s Innings Festival

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala have been announced as the headlining acts for the fourth annual Innings Festival, set for Tempe, Arizona on February 26 and 27, 2022. The festival, which corresponds with the start of Major League Baseball’s spring training in the state, will also feature a number of MLB “Legends”

Tickets are on sale now, with options for single day and two-day festival general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum levels of access.

Foo Fighters headline the first day of the Innings Festival, joined by St. Vincent, Billy Strings, CAAMP, Dashboard Confessional, and White Reaper as well as other acts on the bill, which is said to feature 20 bands total over the two days of performances. Tame Impala is joined on the Saturday slate by My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Fitz And the Tantrums, Matt & Kim and Nothing But Thieves, plus others.

The MLB portion of the bill is anchored by the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup. Other “legends” scheduled to appear include Roger Clements, Jake Peavy, Dave Stewart, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Raines, Kenny Lofton, Eric Gagne, Jonny Gomes, Jim Abbott, Sean Casey, Keith Foulke, Tim Salon, and Russ Ortiz.

Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza around the world, Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, and Austin Food + Wine Festival. The event launched in 2018 as a celebration for both music lovers and baseball fans making their way to Arizona for the start of the spring training season – which takes place in Arizona and Florida. Acts on that first bill included Chris Stapleton, Queens of the Stone Age, and The Avett Brothers.

“The Innings Festival is the perfect combination of music, baseball and the amazing location of Tempe Town Lake and downtown Tempe,” said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell at the time of the first festival’s announcement. “Thousands of Cactus League fans – locals and visitors alike – will be able to come to experience the gorgeous weather, beautiful setting, great food and awesome music. We are excited to welcome performers of this caliber and their fans to celebrate this first ever Innings Fest and we look forward to making this an annual event.”