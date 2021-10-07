Red Hot Chili Peppers Plot Stadium Tour Dates for 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates for 2022 were announced this week, with the band embarking on a massive stadium tour in Europe and...

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates for 2022 were announced this week, with the band embarking on a massive stadium tour in Europe and North America next summer. The band is planning on visiting Europe and the UK in June and July, with the tour continuing in North America in July, August and September.

Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets are on sale to the general public beginning October 15, 2021. Fan presales begin on October 8 for American Express cardmembers, with band presales taking place beginning October 9 for North America dates and October 13 for Europe and EU Dates.

The tour launches on Saturday, June 4 of next year in Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla in Seville, Spain with A$AP Rocky and Thundercat in support. From there it will play additional dates in Spain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, England, Scotland, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, and France. Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals will also serve as support acts at some of those dates. Heading back over to the U.S., the tour continues on July 23 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, once again with Thundercat in support, as well as HAIM. Other cities on the tour include Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), Chicago (Soldier Field), Toronto (Rogers Centre), Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Park) and Boston (Fenway Park) before it wraps on September 18 at Arlington, Texas’s Globe Life Field.

Other support acts joining for parts of the run include The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent and King Princess.

Red Hot Chili Peppers World Tour Dates – 2022

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium=

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=

North America

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat