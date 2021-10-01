From Bond to Broadway: Daniel Craig to Play Macbeth in 2022

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway, performing the lead role in Macbeth at the Lyceum Theatre beginning in March, 2022. The actor, whose final...

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway, performing the lead role in Macbeth at the Lyceum Theatre beginning in March, 2022. The actor, whose final film starring as iconic British spy James Bond is in theatres now, will be joined by Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth in the performances, which will be directed by Sam Gold.

“Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold,” said producer Barbara Broccoli.

Macbeth is arguably the most famous of Shakespeare’s tragedies, with performances dating back to 1606. It tells the tale of a Scottish general who goes mad following a trio of witches prophesying he will become King. He murders the King, but is driven mad by guilt and paranoia as civil war and destruction collapse around him.

This production is set to open previews on March 29, with its opening on April 28. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 8. Presales tickets are currently available for American Express cardholders. Macbeth is scheduled to run for 15 weeks. It is unclear whether or not the current Broadway rules regarding proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and mask-wearing will be in effect by the time the play is staged.

Craig has appeared twice before on Broadway, performing in a 2009 production of A Steady Rain and a 2013 revival of Betrayal. He also portrayed Iago in a 2016 Off Broadway production of Shakespeare’s Othello at New York Theater Workshop. Negga has previously portrayed the title role in Shakespeare’s Hamlet Off Broadway just before the COVID-triggered shutdown of all performances in March 2020.

Sam Gold is a Tony Award-winning director with numerous Broadway credits, including a staging of Shakespeare’s King Lear.

“I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started!”

Additional details regarding the production are included in the announcement by The Schubert Organization, which is co-producing with Brocolli, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo. Patrick Daly will serve as Executive Producer.