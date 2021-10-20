Garth Brooks Announces Two Nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Garth Brooks will be playing Nashville in 2021, after all. The singer, whose planned Stadium Tour date at Nissan Stadium was called off due...

Garth Brooks will be playing Nashville in 2021, after all. The singer, whose planned Stadium Tour date at Nissan Stadium was called off due to storms in the area and then subsequently cancelled when he called off his tour amid the rising COVID-19 case numbers, announced plans to perform a pair of shows at Ryman Auditorium this fall.

Garth Brooks at Ryman Auditorium tickets are on sale Friday, October 22 for the performances, which are scheduled for Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20. Ticket prices for Garth Brooks at Ryman Auditorium are $250 including all fees.

Tabbed “A Historic Night, Just Garth, The Ryman and You,” the performances are billed as “an intimate evening at the Ryman Auditorium” on Brooks’ website. “Get ready to hear the story behind the songs,” it continues, urging that seats will be limited, as the venue will not be sold to its full capacity, which is some 2,362 according to the venue’s website. That’s approximately 65,000 fewer tickets available than for the Nissan Stadium performance, even if you count both planned nights selling close to full capacity, making Friday’s ticket sale a likely hot one.

Brooks has performed at the Ryman before, having taken the stage at the venerable venue in 2016 as part of an invitation-only performance to celebrate the launch of his SiriusXM channel. “Just the thought of playing the Ryman is crazy. The fact that SiriusXM is going to capture the evening makes it even a bigger event for me,” he said at the time.

Plans for the Ryman show were teased by Brooks on his Facebook Live show Monday, where he mused about returning to performing residency shows in Las Vegas, saying “What would be fun is somehow to do a residency in Las Vegas and in Nashville,” alluding to the pending announcement this week.

Those who do want to attend the Ryman Auditorium Garth Brooks shows will need to provide either a proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, Those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear face masks throughout the event.