Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Shows, Citing Medical Troubles

Upcoming performances in Las Vegas by Celine Dion have been cancelled by the singer, who says she is experiencing muscle spasms that will prevent her from performing. The shows impacted are at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and were scheduled for November and January-February of 2022.

Dion, who is 53, has been experiencing “severe and persistent” muscle spasms and is undergoing treatment. The medical issues have prevented her from rehearsing the shows, prompting the cancellations. Those who purchased tickets for the residency from AXS or the Resorts World Theatre box office will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased through other marketplaces should contact their point of purchase to determine their refund or credit options.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” said Celine in a press release issued by AEG. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

The residency had been scheduled for two runs, taking place from November 5-20 of this year and resuming from January 19-February 5 of 2022. Those who purchased tickets to the cancelled shows will have access to a special presale for future performances in Las Vegas once they are scheduled.

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,“ said John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. “In our two-decade long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

“If there’s anything these trying times have taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than your wellbeing,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows. On behalf of the entire Resorts World Las Vegas family, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again.”