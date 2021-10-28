Goldenvoice, Empire Polo Club Sign Deal to Make Oversight Year-Round

Empire Polo Club, perhaps best known as the home sight of the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, will now be operated by concert...

Empire Polo Club, perhaps best known as the home sight of the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, will now be operated by concert promoter Goldenvoice year-round. The long-term leasing agreement was announced between the Los Angeles-based promoter and venue in Indio, California, Wednesday afternoon.

Goldenvoice will now manage the venue, which comprises of a 78-acre campus that has space enough for 12 polo grounds and a festival capacity of nearly 100,000, throughout the year. Expectations are that this will mean an expanded offering of special events at the club, which is located approximately 20 miles away from Palm Springs, California – and two hours drive from Los Angeles. The deal also includes oversight of the Empire Grand Oasis, a special event property owned by the Polo Club and located nearby.

We are pleased to continue our long-term relationship with Paul Tollett and Goldenvoice,” says the Haagen Family, which owns the club. “The new long-term lease will assure that the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals will continue for many years to come and allow Goldenvoice to expand their vast catalog of musical acts on both of Empire’s properties. We wish the very best to AEG, Goldenvoice, and Paul Tollett with their future plans.”

Empire Polo Club has been the home of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival since its inception in the late 1990s. The annual event has become arguably the most important date on the music festival calendar, with two weekends of high profile acts taking the stage early in the year and tone-setting for the rest of the season. Stagecoach, which focuses on country acts, has been held there in the spring every year since 2008. Both have been derailed for the past two years due to COVID, but recently announced a rollback of plans to require patrons to be fully vaccinated against the virus in 2022 – indicating a higher confidence that the events will finally be cleared to return.

“Goldenvoice has had a unique relationship with Empire Polo Club for over twenty-five years,” says Paul Tollett, President of Goldenvoice. “It is a privilege to now take over the operations of the venue and we look forward to continuing to build upon the special history that has been established there. It’s immeasurable how much we’ve learned from Al Haagen.

