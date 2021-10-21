Lightning-Predators NHL Stadium Series Tickets on Sale

Tickets to see the 2022 NHL Stadium Series contest at Nissan Stadium are on sale this week, the league announced Wednesday. This season’s game...

Tickets to see the 2022 NHL Stadium Series contest at Nissan Stadium are on sale this week, the league announced Wednesday. This season’s game will feature the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning travelling to Nissan Stadium to take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday, February 26.

Tickets officially went on sale for the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game on Thursday through Ticketmaster. The game will be the 34th installment of modern outdoor NHL hockey contests and the second of 2022, following the Winter Classic in Minnesota.

“We are thrilled to be bringing another League event to Nashville,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said at a press conference on Wednesday morning at the stadium. “When I think about Nashville hosting the NHL, not just how great every game is at Bridgestone Arena, but I think of the 2016 All-Star Weekend… We had incredible participation by the country music community, and it was a three-day festival in celebration of hockey.

“I then think about the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, and all of downtown Nashville was transformed into a hockey town. I think of the Alan Jackson concert which lit up Broadway. I think about Luke Bryan on the roof at Tootsies and the incredible, incredible excitement and support that, not just the Predators got, but NHL hockey got – it was exciting to be here.”

Tampa Bay has never played in an outdoor contest in its history, while the Predators have done so once – playing Dallas in the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Nashville has hosted a high profile hockey contest once before, having seen the 2016 NHL All-Star Game played at Bridgestone Arena. Nissan Stadium has a capacity of nearly 70,000 fans, and is home to the Tennessee Titans as well as numerous high profile music events like the CMA Fest.

“We consider this building to be a public asset,” Titans CEO Burke Nihill said. “We are thrilled to picture this stage transforming into an outdoor hockey rink later this February… This event represents two of Nashville’s biggest players in the sports community coming together to do something very special for the community… We’re expecting a magical event.”