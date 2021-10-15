Live Nation Signs Deal to Develop New Arena in Lyon, France

Live Nation and OL Group announced the signing of a long term deal that will start with the creation of the Lyon-Decines Arena in...

Live Nation and OL Group announced the signing of a long term deal that will start with the creation of the Lyon-Decines Arena in France. The venue is planned to have a capacity of approximately 16,000 and will host approximately 100 concerts and sporting events per year. The arena is expected to be completed near the end of 2023.

“This agreement with one of the world’s leaders in musical entertainment is a long-term one and breathes life into the OL Valley Arena project,” says Jean-Michel Aulas, CEO of Olympique Lyonnais. “We are extremely honoured to have Live Nation alongside us, enabling our city to welcome high-quality international stars who will draw in spectators not only from Lyon but also from the surrounding region and beyond.”

The new, modular Lyon-Decines Arena will be adaptable to the type of event, of which there are slated to be 80-120 per year. It will have a capacity of 16,000 for concerts and 12,000 for sporting events. The Arena will be equipped with three stands facing the stage, and a fourth removable one for use during sporting events. The space will also host eSports events, which will complement the programme of sporting events scheduled in the Arena.

“France is a country that lives and breathes music and entertainment, and we’re proud to bring a new arena to Lyon that will make it front and center for live entertainment by opening up a whole new touring market,” says Angelo Gopee, managing director of Live Nation France.

The full press release announcing the deal is available at Live Nation’s website.