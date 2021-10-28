Pennsylvania Ticket Brokers Charged With Fraud in U.S. Open Insider Case
A pair of ticket brokers has been charged by federal authorities with fraud in a case where an employee of the United States Golf Association (USGA) stole U.S. Open tournament tickets for several years to sell through the ticket brokers. Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced the charges against Jeremi Michael Conaway and James Bell, which include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud. The insider – Robert Fryer – has already pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to the scheme, which ran for several years before the USGA caught on.
Conaway and Bell each face maximum sentences of up to 100 years in prison and up to $1.25 million in fines as well as restitution of the proceeds if convicted.
“These defendants allegedly stole revenue from an American institution and legitimate business that pays taxes, employs many, supports a non-profit organization, and brings excitement and income to our district with U.S. Open events at courses like the Merion Golf Club,” said Acting U. S. Attorney Williams. “Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events; fans should remember that any item with a low price that seems ‘too good to be true’ should be cause for caution and concern.”
According to the charges, Fryer used his position in the USGA Admissions Office to steal more than 23,000 tickets to the tournament, one of golf’s four Major events annually. The tickets were then distributed to the ticket brokers, with Fryer allegedly receiving more than $1 million in payments for the tickets, which had a face value of more than $3 million. Conaway allegedly became involved beginning in 2013 – first as an employee of one ticketing company and then from 2015 on operating as the owner of his own ticketing company. Authorities say that his profit over the span of the alleged scheme was more than $1.27 million before it was halted in 2019. Bell allegedly was involved in the scam from 2017 to 2019, profiting just over $538,000 in that span.
For his role in the scheme, Fryer faced a maximum sentence of 300 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $3.75 million in fines and restitution of the funds stolen. Details of the plea deal reached with federal officials has not been announced.
Two Philadelphia-area Ticket Brokers Charged with Conspiring with Former USGA Employee to Steal and Sell Thousands of U.S. Open Tickets Worth Over $3.7 Million
