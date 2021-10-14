Rolling Stones to Close Tour at Seminole Hard Rock

The Rolling Stones announced the closing show on their No Filter Tour will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at Hard Rock Live at...

The Rolling Stones announced the closing show on their No Filter Tour will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Florida. The venue, which holds approximately 7,000 at full capacity, will be the band’s “most intimate show in more than a decade,” according to the announcement of the event on the venue’s website.

Tickets for the Rolling Stones at Hard Rock Live go on sale Monday, with face value prices of $281, $456, $556, $781 and $1,006.

Hard Rock Live is a fraction of the size of the other remaining stops on the Rolling Stones tour, which are being held in large stadiums. The band plays Thursday and again Sunday at SoFi Stadium in California. Other stops remaining include Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Hard Rock Live is also playing host to another top-drawing foursome performing in a smaller than normal venue this fall, with Metallica performing a sold out show there on November 4.

On its last visit to South Florida, the Rolling Stones performed in front of some 60,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium, playing in driving rain at times during a near-miss of Hurricane Dorian. That show, in 2019, turned out to be the final concert with the band for drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August.

With capacity a fraction the size of the band’s usual venues, it is likely that demand will be exceptionally high for the tour closer. There are no presales currently listed on the ticketing website, but it is possible there are fan club or other presales available prior to the general public sale on Monday. Check fan club or venue websites to see if there are any that you might have access to, as Monday’s sale will undoubtedly go fast.

Rolling Stones No Filter Tour (Remaining Dates as of October 14)

October 14 – SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

October 17 – SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

October 24 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

October 29 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

November 2 – Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX

November 6 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

November 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

November 15 – Ford Field – Detroit, MI

November 20 – Super Stage at Circuit of The Americas – Austin, TX

November 23 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL