All Astroworld Tickets to Be Refunded Following Tragedy

After tragedy struck Saturday at Astroworld in Houston, all ticket-holders will be refunded, according to an announcement Monday by event organizers. The event was...

After tragedy struck Saturday at Astroworld in Houston, all ticket-holders will be refunded, according to an announcement Monday by event organizers. The event was abruptly halted with Travis Scott on stage Saturday night as panic erupted in the tightly-packed crowd, leading to hundreds of injuries and the deaths of eight concertgoers.

“We wanted to provide an update on the steps that Scoremore, Live Nation and the Astroworld Fest team have been taking,” reads a tweet posted by the Scoremore account and shared by Live Nation’s account Monday. “Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for.”

“Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV Cameras,” it continued. “Load out of the site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets. And most importantly, we are working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up a health fund to help with costs for medical expenses. Our entire team is mourning alongside the community.”

The news that event organizers are refunding all who attended is likely to come as a relief to many, who had taken to social media to wonder what might come of the often hundreds of dollars that they had spent on tickets for the event, which saw its first night abruptly halted and its second day called off altogether (though nobody was questioning that decision in light of what happened). Astroworld, which debuted in 2018, had ticket prices for the two-day access jump from $179 to $300 at the general admission level from the 2019 edition to the 2021 event (2020 was, naturally, cancelled due to COVID). According to XXL Mag, Stargazing VIP access cost $725 plus fees, with the No Bystander VIP ticket an even $1,000 (plus fees).

Specific details related to the refund process for consumers have not yet been revealed, nor have any details regarding any other services that will be made available to those in attendance who wish to seek counseling or support in the wake of the event.

Scott, one of the bright young stars of hip hop and a Houston native, has expressed his horror at the tragedy through his social media accounts as the coverage has roiled in the last few days.

“I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he continued. “Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.”