Billy Crystal to Return to Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night Musical

Billy Crystal will be back on Broadway in 2022, performing as Buddy Young Jr. in a musical version of the 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night. The production is scheduled to begin on March 1 of next year at the Nederlander Theatre, with an opening night of March 31.

“Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film of Mr. Saturday Night was one of the highlights of my career – 30 years ago I needed 5 hours of make-up to play him, now I just show up,” said Crystal in a statement. “It’s been a joy to collaborate once again with the brilliant and hilarious Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, my co-writers from the film, and to be joined by the wonderful team of Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green, Ellenore Scott and directed by John Rando. And it doesn’t get any better than sharing a stage with Randy Graff, my old friend David Paymer, and Chasten Harmon. Together we have created a truly funny and moving musical comedy. I can’t wait to come back to Broadway next year at the Nederlander Theatre.”

Paymer will be reprising his role from the film alongside Crystal, portraying his brother Stan Yankelman, a role for which he received an Academy Award nomination. Other cast members announced thus far include Randy Graff as Elaine Young and Chasten Harmon as Annie Wells.

In the film, Crystal plays the aging comedian who had alienated friends and family in his rise to fame on television before seeing his career crumble after controversy in the 1960’s. Years later, he is given another shot at fame by an up-and-coming producer. The musical production had its debut this fall at Barrington Stage Company in October, with a book by Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel – with whom he co-wrote the original screenplay after debuting the character years earlier in his own standup act.

Crystal has previously performed on Broadway in 2004’s 700 Sundays, a one-man show which earned him a Tony Award nomination during its run on Broadway, and several Emmy nominations after its release as an HBO special.