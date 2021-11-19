Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots to Perform at College Playoffs Concert

Indianapolis is set for three days of concerts in the lead-up to the College Football Playoffs Championship in January, leading up to the kickoff...

Indianapolis is set for three days of concerts in the lead-up to the College Football Playoffs Championship in January, leading up to the kickoff of the national championship game on January 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Doja Cat and AJR are scheduled to perform on January 8, with Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max taking the stage on January 9. Sam Hunt and BRELAND will perform on Monday, January 10 during the day, with the game to follow that evening. For the Saturday and Sunday shows, gates will open at 5 p.m. both days, with admission open on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates on Monday will open at noon. All three sets of performances will be available online via the CFP All Access program as well as on AT&T platforms.

The performances are free to those who can make it, part of AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (Jan 8-9) and the Allstate Championship Tailgate on January 10. The concerts will take place in Indianapolis’ Monument Circle.

The CFP National Championship is set to kick off at 8PM on January 10, airing on ESPN. It will feature the winners of the two CFP semifinal games – the Capital One Orange Bowl and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. As of the November 16 update to the CFP Selection Committee Rankings, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State are in the top four positions and would be semifinalists if the season were to end today. Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest round out the Top 10 of the rankings, which will be finalized in December prior to the semifinals on December 31.

Doja Cat Photo via Wikimedia commons