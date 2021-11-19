Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Event Date; Tickets on Sale Next Week

Bonnaroo announced its dates for a 2022 return, setting plans for June 16-19 of next year. Tickets for the annual festival will be see...

Bonnaroo announced its dates for a 2022 return, setting plans for June 16-19 of next year. Tickets for the annual festival will be see their first presale beginning on Friday, November 26. Hopes are high for the festival, which has been called off in each of the previous two years – due to COVID in 2020, and then due to flooding after torrential rains hit Tennessee just before the event was set to begin this year.

No lineup has yet been released for the festival, which typically draws a diverse array of performers to Tennessee for its multi-day affair. Some fans in the announcement thread posted that they were hesitant to purchase tickets until they knew who was going to be performing, and others intoned that they hadn’t yet been refunded by the official ticketing operation for this year’s cancellation.

Also unclear is whether or not any COVID protocols will be in place for the event when it returns. The 2021 edition was set to require proof of either vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours of the start of the event. The COVID-19 health policy page indicates that restrictions may be in place, but nothing has been decided as of this time.

“Please be informed that preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show,” reads the policy page, which was updated this week. “Details of any necessary measures will be communicated as early as possible and will be shared on the event/venue website and social media channels. If you have questions about vaccines or want to get a vaccine, please visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest vaccine provider near you.”

Bonnaroo 2022 ticket prices begin at $299 plus fees for a 4-day general admission pass, which allows access to the event grounds and the campground area, though a separate car camping pass or day parking pass is required. Prices for that option will rise to $320 and $330 as sales progress. GA+ adds access to a fast-lane entry at the gate, plus a private lounge with “premium restrooms” and separate food and bar options, with prices at $550 to start. VIP passes ($1,250 plus fees) add on access to the VIP Campground Plaza, VIP lounge, and shower and restroom facilities as well as a commemorative merchandise package and a separate VIP viewing area at performances. Finally, the “Platinum” pass ($3,500) brings with it backstage Artist Lounge access, an Exclusive Campground, up close viewing at all stages, golf cart transportation, complimentary VIP food and beverages including alcohol, and a partridge in a pear tree.

Shuttle, camping, parking and hotel passes are also available beginning with the Black Friday presale. Those who wish to access it can sign up to receive a presale code via SMS text messaging systems. Visit Bonnaroo.com for more information.