Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean to Headline Country Fest 2022

Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean headline the bill for the 2022 edition of the “largest 3-day country music and camping event in the U.S.,” which is set for June 23-25 in Cadott, Wisconsin. The event will feature more than 50 bands performing over its three nights of country music.

Aldean is the headliner for the Saturday bill, while Florida Georgia Line tops the Friday fare, with Lee Brice kicking things off as the Thursday headliner. There is also a Wednesday night “kickoff party” that is open to 3-day ticket holders before the event officially opens.

“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way!” Festival promoter Wade Asher said. “With this star-studded lineup, activations and overall experience we give the fans, we always aim to please. There’s a reason why fans call Country Fest ‘Your Happy Place’ and we can’t wait to show them all that we have in store and to see those smiles once again.”

Tickets are on sale now for Country Fest 2022, with options for individual days or 3-day access. General Admission tickets are $75 for a single day or $119 for the 3-day access (not including fees). Reserved lawn passes (3-day) are $235 plus fees, with VIP ($450) also available with additional perks. The “VIP Gold” and “VIP Campsite” options are already sold out according to the event website, CountryFest.com. Various upgrades and camping options are also available for the event, which takes place in Cadott, a community located about 30 minutes by car from Eau Claire, Wisconsin (and approximately 1:45 east of Minneapolis, Minnesota).

The full lineup for Country Fest 2022, as of Wednesday:

Thursday, June 23: Lee Brice, LoCash, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Little Texas, Callista Clark, Nate Barnes, Lauren Weintraub and more.

Friday, June 24: Florida Georgia Line, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Drake Milligan, Ray Fulcher and more.

Saturday, June 25: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael and more.

Wednesday, June 22: *Kickoff Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders: Phil Vassar, Alexandra Kay, Jake Stringer and Tim Hurley.