Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates; Tickets on Sale

The Foo Fighters announced tour dates for 2022, plotting summer dates across North America. Foo Fighters Live in North America 2022 tickets are on...

The Foo Fighters announced tour dates for 2022, plotting summer dates across North America. Foo Fighters Live in North America 2022 tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, December 3, with a presale beginning at noon on Tuesday – shortly after the tour’s official announcement.

The run begins in May with a show scheduled at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Other dates on the run include stops at Citi Field in New York, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium to close the run on August 18 and 20th. The Foo Fighters 2022 tour currently shows a total of 17 dates planned.

This tour is spread amongst existing tour dates that the Foo Fighters have planned in 2022, which include runs in South America, Europe, and several festivals. The band is planning to open the year at Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona in February, with five festival shows in Mexico and then South America taking place in March. Among this new tour’s first three dates in May, the band performs at Welcome to Rockville and then Boston Calling, then heads overseas for June dates in Europe and the UK in June and early July. The U.S. tour begins again with Citi Field on July 17, and runs straight through to the end of August in California.

FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022

Tickets are on sale Friday, Dec. 3rd at 10am local time.

Watch your inbox for pre-sale details!

Pre-sales start TODAY!https://t.co/FCmtxn4srM#FF2022 pic.twitter.com/tU2hov24yc — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

Some fans have expressed displeasure at the rapid turnaround between the concert announcement and the presale, which has left them scrambling to determine if they can locate the code, and then whether or not they can attend any of the performances (or afford tickets).

“Why can’t bands give more than a one day heads up for ticket sales,” wrote Sean Isgett in reply to the tour announcement on Twitter. “Find out at 10 that there is a presale at noon. Have to scramble to find out who wants to go and check possible conflicting dates and make sure I have the funds. Still want to go though.”

To that, Gregor Smith replied “Yeah, it’s bad enough when it’s a “tickets go on sale tomorrow” deal, so now I’m scrambling to find a presale code as apparently no one has received an email for the presale that starts in about 75 minutes…”

Other fans did sort them out quickly with the tour presale code, which is apparently LOVEDIESYOUNG, according to user @lana_marie78.

The full slate of dates for this tour is available below. Visit the Foo Fighters tour page to view their full schedule for the remainder of 2021 and 2022 as it shapes up.

Foo Fighters Live in North America 2022 Tour Dates

May 14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

May 20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

May 24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

July 17 – Citi Field, Queens, NY

July 19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

July 22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

July 24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

July 27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

July 29 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montreal, Quebec

August 1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

August 3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

August 6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

August 8 – USANA Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT

August 10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT

August 13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

August 18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

August 20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA