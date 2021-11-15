Kiss, Korn, GNR, Foo Fighters to Headline Welcome to Rockville 2022

LATEST
With its 2021 event complete, Welcome to Rockville wasted no time in unveiling its 2022 slate, planning its return to the stage in May with four straight nights of rock headliners at Daytona International Speedway. Kiss will anchor the bill on the first night, with Korn on night two, Guns N’ Roses on the third night, and Foo Fighters closing out the festival on day 4. The event is scheduled for May 19-22, 2022.

Tickets for Welcome to Rockville are available now for sale, with prices ranging from $249.99 for a general admission 4-day pass or $99.99 for a single day pass, plus fees. VIP tickets are $574.99 plus fees for the 4-day option or $199.99 for a single day VIP, which comes with access to special areas of the venue, fast-track entry, and other exclusives.

“Rockvillians,you really showed us how ready you were to celebrate the rock n’ roll finale of 2021,” reads a Facebook post Monday from event organizers. “161,000 of you came to The World Center of ROCK at Daytona International Speedway making it America’s Largest Rock Festival 🤘

“Let’s show KISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters that same energy this May. Lock in your 🎟 NOW for $10 down.”

The organizers were also active on Twitter, teasing the 2022 headliners over the weekend as this year’s event went on. They announced Korn, Guns N’ Roses, and Foo Fighters in sequence on Friday:

The full slate of performers for the 2022 festival has not yet been announced by organizers. Visit WelcometoRockvilleFestival.com for more information as it becomes available.

