Pavement Plans North American Reunion Tour in 2022
ConcertsMusicOnsalesTour DatesTours November 4, 2021 Dave Clark 0
Pavement have plotted a return to the stage in 2022, performing in North America in the fall and heading to Europe for the latter portion of the year. The core group hasn’t performed together in more than a decade, having played tour dates in 2010 but otherwise having broken up in the late 1990s.
In its reunion run, Pavement will play two nights at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, three nights at San Francisco’s Masonic, and three nights at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Other venues along the way include the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Chicago Theatre, Balboa Theatre in San Diego, Masonic Theatre in Detroit and ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Texas. Before those dates kick off in September, the band will play two festivals in Europe, taking the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal.
Overseas dates begin in October in at the O2 Academy in Leeds. They play four straight night’s at London’s Roundhouse, then perform in France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, and Ireland.
Tickets are on sale Friday, November 5 for Pavement dates in North America. European dates are already on sale.
Formed in Stockton, California in 1989, Pavement’s core lineup consists of Stephen Malkmus, Scott Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Steve West, and Bob Nastanovich. They released five albums and 10 EPs over their decade-long initial career before breaking up in 1999.
Pavement Tour Dates – 2022
06/02 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
06/10 – Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound
09/07 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
09/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
09/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
09/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
09/16 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre
09/17 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
09/19 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
09/20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
09/21 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre
09/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
09/24 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
09/28 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
10/01 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
10/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
10/06 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
10/08 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
10/09 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
10/11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds
10/18 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom
10/19 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
10/20 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
10/22 – London, UK – Roundhouse
10/23 – London, UK – Roundhouse
10/24 – London, UK – Roundhouse
10/25 – London, UK – Roundhouse
10/27 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
10/29 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
10/30 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
10/31 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus
11/02 – Aarhus, DK – VoxHall
11/04 – Bremen, DE – Pier 2
11/05 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom
11/07 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal
11/08 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Carré Theater
11/10 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
11/11 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
Main image: Pavement in 1993 by Masao Nagasaki, sourced from Wikimedia Commons (cropped)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.