Pavement Plans North American Reunion Tour in 2022

Pavement have plotted a return to the stage in 2022, performing in North America in the fall and heading to Europe for the latter portion of the year. The core group hasn’t performed together in more than a decade, having played tour dates in 2010 but otherwise having broken up in the late 1990s.

In its reunion run, Pavement will play two nights at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, three nights at San Francisco’s Masonic, and three nights at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Other venues along the way include the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Chicago Theatre, Balboa Theatre in San Diego, Masonic Theatre in Detroit and ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Texas. Before those dates kick off in September, the band will play two festivals in Europe, taking the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal.

Overseas dates begin in October in at the O2 Academy in Leeds. They play four straight night’s at London’s Roundhouse, then perform in France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, and Ireland.

Tickets are on sale Friday, November 5 for Pavement dates in North America. European dates are already on sale.

Formed in Stockton, California in 1989, Pavement’s core lineup consists of Stephen Malkmus, Scott Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Steve West, and Bob Nastanovich. They released five albums and 10 EPs over their decade-long initial career before breaking up in 1999.

Pavement Tour Dates – 2022

06/02 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

06/10 – Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound

09/07 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

09/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09/16 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre

09/17 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

09/19 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

09/20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

09/21 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre

09/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

09/24 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

09/28 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10/06 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/08 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/09 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

10/18 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

10/19 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

10/20 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

10/22 – London, UK – Roundhouse

10/23 – London, UK – Roundhouse

10/24 – London, UK – Roundhouse

10/25 – London, UK – Roundhouse

10/27 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

10/29 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

10/30 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

10/31 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

11/02 – Aarhus, DK – VoxHall

11/04 – Bremen, DE – Pier 2

11/05 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom

11/07 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Carré Theater

11/10 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

11/11 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Main image: Pavement in 1993 by Masao Nagasaki, sourced from Wikimedia Commons (cropped)