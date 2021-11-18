Bud Light Music Fest Set to Bring Stars to Super Bowl

The return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will bring a series of headliners to Los Angeles during the lead-up to Super...

The return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will bring a series of headliners to Los Angeles during the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI in February. The three-night affair will bring multiple headlining acts to the Crypto.com Arena (which was until recently known as Staples Center) from Thursday February 10 through Saturday February 12 before the big game on Super Bowl Sunday.

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly headline the Thursday event, with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani joined by Mickey Guyton Friday, followed by Green Day and Miley Cyrus on Saturday.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that our Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is returning to bring passionate music and football fans’ never seen before performances,” said Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. “With this year’s festival taking place in the iconic Staples Center, we’re excited about the line-up of musicians we have brought together across various genres, and can’t wait to bring people in Los Angeles even more fun to what is already set to be a big weekend.”

Produced by On Location and Synergy Productions LLC, the Super Bowl Music Fest is a part of the continued expansion of the Super Bowl experience for those who attend, and is likely to be a featured piece of package deals for Super Bowl tickets sold by On Location Experiences for the weekend.

“Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to host this incredible festival for a celebration of everything the city represents,” said On Location President, Paul Caine. “This unforgettable staple of Super Bowl weekend anchors an exciting slate of On Location experiences.”

Held twice previously, Super Bowl Music Fest debuted in 2019 with Bruno Mars and Cardi B performing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The following year, American Airlines Arena in Miami saw a slate of performers including DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Dan + Shay, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Snoop Dogg performing over a three day span.

No event was held in the lead-up to the 2021 Super Bowl in Florida, which faced significant restrictions on crowd capacity amid the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Tickets for the event went on sale on Thursday. Details are available at SuperBowlMusicFest.com.

Read the full press release announcing the event here.