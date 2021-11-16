Tortuga Music Festival Announces Country-Heavy 2022 Lineup for April

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival has unveiled its 2022 lineup, fresh on the heels of its 2021 edition, which just wrapped over the...

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival has unveiled its 2022 lineup, fresh on the heels of its 2021 edition, which just wrapped over the weekend in Florida. Tortuga returns to its traditional spring timeline for 2022, bringing a trio of country favorites in as headliners. Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett top the bill for Tortuga 2022, which is scheduled for April 8-10, 2022 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“Our 2022 #TortugaFest lineup is here! Come kick it on the beach with Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly & more!” the festival announced Tuesday morning on social media. Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 3.

Other artists beyond the headliners include Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Surfaces, Travis Tritt, and Sublime With Rome. Specific performers for specific dates have not yet been outlined.

Tortuga Music Festival is a dual-purpose event, “created to generate awareness and raise funds for ocean conservation,” according to its website. A portion of the proceeds from the music festival are donated to the Rock the Ocean Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that focuses on core values including turtle and shark conservation, coral reef degradation, marine pollution and overfishing. Thus far, the foundation has raised more than $2 million thanks in part to the success of the music festival. The festival itself features a “conservation village” at its center, with interactive activities intended to spur awareness about the issues that Rock The Ocean Foundation stands for.

After its cancellation due to COVID in 2020, Tortuga saw a fall edition this year, which just took place over the past weekend. IT featured headliners including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim Mcgraw and Pitbull, drawing large crowds to the beach for its first ever non-spring run.

Torguga pass prices for 2022 start at $249 plus tickets for a 3-day General Admission pass, which go on sale Friday, December 3. VIP passes for the 3-day option run at $1,299 plus fees, with a 3-day Super VIP option at $2,049. “Alumni” of the festival will have access to a special presale and pricing, beginning November 29. Prices for Alumni presale 3-day GA passes are $209 plus fees, with VIP ($1,150) also bearing a slight discount. Super VIP price is the same for both the general audience and alumni.

The event organizers also have links to special hotel packages and cabana rentals available on the website. Single day tickets are not yet available, but are expected to be offered at a later date. Find more details at the event website.